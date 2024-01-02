David Warner's Transformation: From Difficulty to Support

In almost 40 years of writing about Test cricket and working with international players, there are very few I’ve had particular difficulty with. But there was a time when David Warner was at the top of that list, and I was sure he felt the same way about me. That changed in the most dreadful circumstances imaginable in 2014.

The setting was St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, in the days after Phillip Hughes was struck in the neck by the ball while playing for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match against NSW at the SCG. This delightful country kid, who’d begun his career with NSW, lay motionless and on life support upstairs. Teammates and close friends were filing past in sombre groups to pay what would be their last respects, with Warner among them. After more than 30 years in newspapers, I was then a senior communications manager for Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW sitting at a table at the back of the foyer, acting as conduit between the media and the CA medical staff. This remains the worst week of my life. The sadness. The agony of the famil





Warner discusses Boxing Day TestAustralian opener David Warner has anointed Victorian Marcus Harris as the batsman best placed to serve as his replacement for the Test series against the West Indies next month.

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down from Speaking Functions by Cricket AustraliaMitchell Johnson’s scathing personal attack on former teammate David Warner resulted in him being stood down from two speaking functions by Cricket Australia.

From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match. Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection room

Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test matchPakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.

Queensland Opposition Leader Considers Mandatory Minimums for Youth CriminalsQueensland opposition leader David Crisafulli states that mandatory minimum sentences for youth criminals will be discussed if the LNP wins the state election in 2024, emphasizing the importance of community safety. The state is currently facing a youth crime crisis, with a significant increase in the number of young offenders being processed by the police.

Tributes for Former Rugby Players Lost in Boating TragedyA rugby community mourns the loss of two former players in a boating tragedy. Queensland Rugby pays tribute to David Logan and Stephen Tait, who were found dead along with a third person after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay. The death toll from severe storms in Queensland and Victoria rises to 10.

