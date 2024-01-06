David Warner Dismissed in Last Test Innings, SCG Crowd Shattered

The SCG crowd has been left shattered seeing David Warner dismissed for 57 in his last ever Test innings. Warner had been living dangerously from ball one of his last dig, thrilling his home crowd with a daring innings before running out of lives when he was dismissed lbw on review. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: David Warner dismissed for the last time in Test cricket.

He had survived a number of chances and thought he got away with another one with Sajid Khan hit him on the back pad and umpire Richard Gough gave him not out. But Pakistan skipper Shan Masood sent the decision upstairs to the DRS, which found the ball to be hitting the stumps, and Warner had to go. He walked off to a standing ovation from the SCG crowd and was brought to tears speaking on the field after the game, which Australia won shortly after his dismissal. The left-handed veteran started his innings in typically confident fashion, racing to 16 from his first 16 deliveries, even cracking right-handed switch hit for fou





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Warner bids farewell to Test cricket with a memorable knockEmbracing Steve Smith and then leaving Test cricket forever, David Warner gave us something to remember him by as he marched into retirement.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

David Warner's Transformation: From Difficulty to SupportA personal account of the author's experience with David Warner during a tragic incident in 2014.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Warner discusses Boxing Day TestAustralian opener David Warner has anointed Victorian Marcus Harris as the batsman best placed to serve as his replacement for the Test series against the West Indies next month.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match. Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection room

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down from Speaking Functions by Cricket AustraliaMitchell Johnson’s scathing personal attack on former teammate David Warner resulted in him being stood down from two speaking functions by Cricket Australia.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test matchPakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »