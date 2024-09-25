David Litchfield's Lost 1974 Wings Film Captures McCartney's Creative Genius

David Litchfield’s lost 1974 film captures McCartney’s extraordinary enthusiasm and skill, some killer tunes and a whole host of hilarious incidentalsand Wings star in this engrossing hour-long documentary shot on analogue video in 1974 by cameraman and VFX veteran David Litchfield, as the band worked in Abbey Road on a potential live-in-studio album featuring Wings standards, early McCartney compositions and covers.

Now the film is restored and re-released and it’s a complete joy, quite as entertaining for me as Peter Jackson’s account of the Beatles’ Let It Be. McCartney’s extraordinary, unforced gusto and the delight he takes in every creative moment, his natural extrovert musicianship and casual virtuosity are such a tonic.

McCartney’s Wings hits are all killer no filler, we get Live and Let Die with complete orchestra and white tailcoated conductor in the studio, and McCartney also sits at the piano and gives us his stunning lounge-singer number Suicide, composed when he was just 14 years old as a number for Tony Bennett or Frank Sinatra.

And the film comes with its own bonus material: a “backyard” al fresco mini-concert. McCartney set up with chair and acoustic guitar in a bit of garden behind the studio and Litchfield shot him as, with equal musical garrulity, he played a kind of busker set, channelling Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran, reimagining the latter’s Twenty Flight Rock as an addictively sinuous, slow-jam masterpiece.

