Dating Apps: Have We Lost Faith in Love?

Apps 'need to prioritise play, opportunities for collaboration and ways for people to connect and get to know each other online'. I admit I've ghosted men and failed to reply to them.

As people have wised up to the tactics to keep them swiping, they’ve lost faith in the possibility of the apps leading to a positive connection. Some of the theories I’ve heard are vaguely conspiracist, suggesting that Hinge or Bumble is maliciously keeping you from the love of your life until you sign up for premium.

Certainly, when I take an honest look at my own behaviour, I’ve contributed to the cutthroat culture I often decry. I’ve ghosted men, as well as been ghosted by them; I can neglect to message new matches, or reply to them, because I’ve become so accustomed to the chat fizzling out. Counterintuitively, however, I see that as reason for optimism: if our current fatalism around dating stems from the apps, then perhaps we’re one technological innovation away from doing things differently.

