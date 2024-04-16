Data Centre Operator Buys Sydney Campus for $174 Million

has struck a deal to buy a Sydney data centre campus at Macquarie Park it now leases, for $174 million, as it looks to take control of its facilities amid the growing demand for data storage from cloud computing and the take-up of artificial intelligence.

Macquarie Technology Group and its data centre business are unrelated to Macquarie Group and its infrastructure arm which is theMAQ, as it known by its ASX ticker, was founded in 1992 by David and Aidan Tudehope as a telecom services company. It has a market capitalisation of $1.9 billion.Keppel DC REIT, which manages a $4.2 billion global portfolio of data centres, said the divestment was “opportunistic” and would lift its distribution payout.

This will deliver a regular income stream starting from about $6.3 million per year, with a CPI-linked annual escalation for the 8.5-year term of the loan. The deal between MAQ and Keppel DC REIT follows NextDC, Australia’s largest listed developer and operator of data centres,NextDC boss Craig Scroggie said nuclear power was needed to support the energy needs of the next generation of data centres.

Data Centre Sydney Campus Acquisition Demand Cloud Computing Artificial Intelligence

