Daniil Medvedev denies making rude gesture to Paris Masters crowd

The Russian was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) in the round of 32 and even stopped playing in the second set until the boos stopped inside the Accor Arena, which prompted an argument with the umpire, Renaud Lichtenstein, after he was given an official time violation.The world No 3 said he did not want to carry on playing but also knew he risked being disqualified from the match if he refused to do so.

Medvedev gestured to the crowd to be quiet and walked back to his bench in protest and told the umpire he would not play until they stopped. In turn, Medvedev received the time violation for delaying the game. Dimitrov battled to a three-set win after he let six match points slip before dispatching his opponent on the seventh to advance through to the last 16.

Medvedev received more boos as he walked off the court and appeared to give the middle finger to the crowd, something he later denied. He told a press conference: “I just checked my nails, like this, no really it’s nothing more than that. Why would I do that to this beautiful crowd in Paris Bercy?

“I threw the racket, I get booed, normal. I don’t see a problem with that. I go to serve and they applaud or something but I want to serve so they shouldn’t applaud, so I still serve and the referee was talking during this, so Grigor wasn’t ready. This happens, but I get booed, I didn’t see why so I didn’t want to play and that’s actually the end of the story.

