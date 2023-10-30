Daniel Ricciardo Relieved with Strong Performance at Mexico City Grand Prix

A “relieved” Daniel Ricciardo felt the Mexico City Grand Prix was “the weekend I dreamed of” having qualified in fourth and finished the race in seventh place.

It was the Australian's second GP back after recovering from a broken hand which kept him out of five races.

“The first start, we started fourth and came through fourth so I was pretty happy, especially when we know we’ve got a little bit more drag than others here.” However, the fact Ricciardo restarted the race in fifth and only lost two spots after action resumed was “close to” the best case scenario. headtopics.com

However, the wily veteran pulled away from his younger compatriot and came agonisingly close to overtaking Mercedes driver George Russell right at the death.

