Dani Laidley puts her name in the mix for West Coast AFLW senior coaching role

“But I couldn’t because I was contracted for the doco. “People have connected the dots, West Coast have got a position available and yes, I want to coach again.” Laidley has already been involved in Perth’s footy scene when she became a WAFL pride round ambassador earlier this year. She was invited to speak to the Eagles’ AFLW side by assistant coach Hamish Brayshaw, a former AFL player, ahead of this week’s pride week in the elite league.

