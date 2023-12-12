What happened in the aftermath is a reflection of how the latest conflict in the Middle East has erupted into bitter and dangerous reductionism in political debates in Australia. This trend, which has now visibly spread to the arts, has been supercharged in recent weeks by politicians who should know better and some media outlets who are fanning outrage and seem to be emphasising only a rise in anti-Semitism in Australia without equally acknowledging a rise in Islamophobia.

The conflation of attempts at balanced commentary with the most divisive hardliners on both sides of the conflict sees arguments reduced to black and white. Support for civilians caught up in the conflict — and a wish for the conflict to end — is taken as endorsement of Hamas, and hostility towards all Jewish people, including members of the Australian Jewish community. Equally, members of the local Jewish community who do not agree with the actions of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu feel like they are being tarred with the same brush of the government in Tel Avi





