Dan Loeb: The Art of Contrarian Investing

Dan Loeb, activist investor and Wall Street icon, shares his approach to investing and the importance of going against the crowd.

Dan Loeb , activist investor and Wall Street icon, says the hallmark of a good investment idea is something everyone else wants to dismiss. The man who stood up to the likes of Salesforce, Colgate, Nestle, Disney and Shell with high-profile activist campaigns wants to buy credit when everyone else is fearful, and equity when the pack has given up or is looking the other way. Dan Loeb , interviewed by Goldman Sachs MD Tom Anglin at the Sohn Hearts & Mind conference in Sydney on Friday.

So, when put on the spot for a stock pick , his No. 1 criteria was an idea where the rest would say (as he put it), “Yeah, I don’t want to be anywhere near that”. Forget about Nvidia or artificial intelligence – everyone knows they are amazing opportunities, he says. Loeb likes doing things the hard way: buying Greek debt at 14¢ in the dollar when everyone expected the country to go broke, or investing in American utility PG&E when it was coming out of bankruptcy and drowning in lawsuits and fires. But we all know him for taking on boards and management team

