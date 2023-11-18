Dan Loeb: The Art of Contrarian Investing

Dan Loeb , activist investor and Wall Street icon, says the hallmark of a good investment idea is something everyone else wants to dismiss. The man who stood up to the likes of Salesforce, Colgate, Nestle, Disney and Shell with high-profile activist campaigns wants to buy credit when everyone else is fearful, and equity when the pack has given up or is looking the other way. Dan Loeb , interviewed by Goldman Sachs MD Tom Anglin at the Sohn Hearts & Mind conference in Sydney on Friday.
So, when put on the spot for a stock pick , his No. 1 criteria was an idea where the rest would say (as he put it), “Yeah, I don’t want to be anywhere near that”. Forget about Nvidia or artificial intelligence – everyone knows they are amazing opportunities, he says. Loeb likes doing things the hard way: buying Greek debt at 14¢ in the dollar when everyone expected the country to go broke, or investing in American utility PG&E when it was coming out of bankruptcy and drowning in lawsuits and fires. But we all know him for taking on boards and management team
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FinancialReview | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: abcnews | Read more »
Source: theage | Read more »
BRİSBANETİMES: Art Gallery of NSW faces multimillion-dollar government funding shortfallThe 153-year-old gallery faces potential cuts if it fails to convince the Minns government to boost funding of its much-expanded operations.
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »