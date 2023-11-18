Dan Loeb: The Art of Contrarian Investing

Dan Loeb , activist investor and Wall Street icon, says the hallmark of a good investment idea is something everyone else wants to dismiss. The man who stood up to the likes of Salesforce, Colgate, Nestle, Disney and Shell with high-profile activist campaigns wants to buy credit when everyone else is fearful, and equity when the pack has given up or is looking the other way. Dan Loeb , interviewed by Goldman Sachs MD Tom Anglin at the Sohn Hearts & Mind conference in Sydney on Friday.

So, when put on the spot for a stock pick , his No. 1 criteria was an idea where the rest would say (as he put it), “Yeah, I don’t want to be anywhere near that”. Forget about Nvidia or artificial intelligence – everyone knows they are amazing opportunities, he says. Loeb likes doing things the hard way: buying Greek debt at 14¢ in the dollar when everyone expected the country to go broke, or investing in American utility PG&E when it was coming out of bankruptcy and drowning in lawsuits and fires. But we all know him for taking on boards and management team





Read more: FİNANCİALREVİEW » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Dan Loeb to headline Sohn Hearts & MindsThe famed hedge fund manager has built a reputation as a fierce shareholder activist and his brutal letters to management have become legendary on Wall Street.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Four men charged over theft of £4.8m gold toilet from Blenheim PalaceArt installation, entitled America, was part of art exhibition by Maurizio Cattelan

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Picasso masterpiece kicks off auction season forecast to sell $2.5bn in artThe 1932 painting of secret ‘golden muse’ heralds first big lot of autumn with Warhol and Rothko works also up for sale

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Miwatj Yolngu art exhibition tackling truth-telling and global warmingFrom the Yirrkala Bark Petition to the Barunga Statement, Yolngu art has been a powerful political tool. Miwatj Yolngu, an art exhibition on the south coast of New South Wales, hopes to continue this legacy.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

THEAGE: Art Gallery of NSW faces multimillion-dollar government funding shortfallThe 153-year-old gallery faces potential cuts if it fails to convince the Minns government to boost funding of its much-expanded operations.

Source: theage | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Art Gallery of NSW faces multimillion-dollar government funding shortfallThe 153-year-old gallery faces potential cuts if it fails to convince the Minns government to boost funding of its much-expanded operations.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »