Damning England issue exposed at World Cup

Four years on and England are on the brink of winning something yet again, only this time it’s the unenviable wooden spoon.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

“I think India at home were always going to be difficult to beat, but they shouldn’t be at the bottom of the that table,” “I think it’s just a slow sort of effect that’s just taken over. First game they lose and then they make bad decisions.

Just four players in the England squad at the World Cup are under 30: Harry Brook (24), Sam Curran (25), Gus Atkinson (25), Bryson Carse (28) and Reece Topley (29).Additionally, six players from the triumphant 2019 squad returned for this year’s World Cup. headtopics.com

“It’s now time for, unfortunately, a reset. It has to start in the next game. There’s no point in saying we’ve got three games in the world cup.“England have got to use these next three games for the likes of Harry Brook, Bryson Carse, Gus Atkinson.It’s time for a complete England reset. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

More than anything, it’s the fact the team has fallen well short of its publicised expectations in what is their last World Cup hurrah. “In English white-ball cricket there will be a huge sense of a missed opportunity, because the quality in that changing room is hard to come by.” headtopics.com

“They’re probably too nice to each other because they’ve played together so long. It’s like a comfort blanket.England have three games remaining in their World Cup journey: Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan.

It would be a sad ending to what’s been a long journey for this team over the years and winning a World Cup is no small matter.

Netherlands stun Bangladesh to leave England bottom of World Cup tableThe Netherlands climbed off the bottom of the World Cup table with an 87-run win over Bangladesh Read more ⮕

England admit to being clueless about significant Cricket World Cup rule change to Champions Trophy qualification7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Coach’s shocking revelation exposes England World Cup chaosCricket: Joe Root was not happy after DRS upheld his golden duck against India. Read more ⮕

England's World Cup Campaign in Jeopardy After Loss to IndiaEngland suffers a fourth consecutive World Cup loss, putting their campaign in danger and jeopardizing their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Read more ⮕

England's World Cup Campaign in Jeopardy After Loss to IndiaEngland suffers a fourth consecutive World Cup loss, putting their campaign in danger and jeopardizing their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Read more ⮕

‘We were a bit nervous’: From France to England to a Melbourne Cup in two monthsLastotchka was set to be running a group 3 in France on Sunday but instead found herself doing some light work at Werribee preparing for the Melbourne Cup after being purchased by Australians in September. Read more ⮕