Damning England issue exposed at World Cup

Four years on and England are on the brink of winning something yet again, only this time it's the unenviable wooden spoon.
“I think India at home were always going to be difficult to beat, but they shouldn’t be at the bottom of the that table,” “I think it’s just a slow sort of effect that’s just taken over. First game they lose and then they make bad decisions.
Just four players in the England squad at the World Cup are under 30: Harry Brook (24), Sam Curran (25), Gus Atkinson (25), Bryson Carse (28) and Reece Topley (29).Additionally, six players from the triumphant 2019 squad returned for this year's World Cup.
“It’s now time for, unfortunately, a reset. It has to start in the next game. There’s no point in saying we’ve got three games in the world cup.“England have got to use these next three games for the likes of Harry Brook, Bryson Carse, Gus Atkinson.It’s time for a complete England reset. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
More than anything, it's the fact the team has fallen well short of its publicised expectations in what is their last World Cup hurrah. "In English white-ball cricket there will be a huge sense of a missed opportunity, because the quality in that changing room is hard to come by."
“They’re probably too nice to each other because they’ve played together so long. It’s like a comfort blanket.England have three games remaining in their World Cup journey: Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan.
It would be a sad ending to what’s been a long journey for this team over the years and winning a World Cup is no small matter.