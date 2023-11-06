Damien Oliver's Horse Passed Fit to Run in Melbourne Cup

Damien Oliver will get one last chance to win another Melbourne Cup after his mount Alenquer was passed fit to run by vets. The horse was assessed by Racing Victoria vets at 3.30am on Tuesday morning after officials gave them until the last possible moment to make a decision. As late as Monday night, the horse was showing signs of soreness in the near fore foot as a result of a stone bruise. As a precaution, Alenquer will be assessed again on the course, prior to the race.

It means Oliver has avoided an 11th-hour disappointment ahead of his final Melbourne Cup. The 51-year-old has won the race that stops a nation three times and will get one more opportunity to do it on his $41 chance. The field had already been reduced to 23 runners on Monday after Cleveland’s scratching, but it looks set to stay at that number ahead of the 3pm race. Speaking before the decision was made, Oliver, who is set to retire in December, said it was out of his hands. “What will be will be. I spoke to Mike this morning, he seems pretty confident he’ll get there, who knows,” Oliver sai

