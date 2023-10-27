Damien Oliver finds quirky Cummings connection in first and final Cox Plate rides

Damien Oliver notes some similarities between his first Cox Plate winner and his last ride in Australia’s weight-for-age championship at Moonee Valley. Australian racing Hall Of Fame Legend Bart Cummings supplied Dane Ripper to give Oliver the first of his two Cox Plate victories and it will be Edward Cummings, the grandson of Bart, who will provide the jockey his last ride in the race. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Enver Jusufovic chasing Cox Plate boilover with Pinstriped.

“There’s something about Moonee Valley, the atmosphere, the cauldron effect, you walk out through the tunnel and the crowd is right on top of you. “It’s a great atmosphere and there’s no race quite like it.” Four-time Cox Plate winning jockey Brent Thomson would like to see Oliver bow out with a third Cox Plate to his name. Thomson won four Cox Plates in five years during the 1970’s before heading to Europe to ply his trade during the 1980’s.

