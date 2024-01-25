Cyclone Kirrily leaves thousands without power in North Queensland

Tens of thousands of homes are without power across Townsville and surrounding areas after Cyclone Kirrily pummelled North Queensland with 'very destructive' wind gusts of up to 170km/h. The focus early this morning was gradually shifting to 'life-threatening' flash flooding after the storm was downgraded to category 1 about midnight (1am AEDT).

It had been upgraded to a category 3 system at 3pm (4pm AEDT) and began crossing the coast just north-west of North Queensland's biggest city about five hours later. Queensland residents are preparing for Tropical Cyclone Kirrily to make landfall on Thursday night. (9News) According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 'very dangerous' peak wind gusts of up to 170km/h near the centre were easing before midnight. Damaging wind gusts up to 120km/h were being felt near the coast and offshore islands between Cardwell and Ayr, including Townsville About 9.30pm (10.30pm AEDT) yesterday, more than 34,000 homes and businesses were without power across much of Townsville and another 8700 in Burdekin Shire towns such as Ayr and Home Hil





