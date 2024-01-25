Cyclone Kirrily Hits Queensland Coast

Cyclone Kirrily has crossed the Queensland coast near Townsville and been downgraded to a category 1 system. For information specific to your area, search





Tropical Low Expected to Form into Cyclone Kirrily off North Queensland CoastA tropical low intensifying off the coast of North Queensland will form into Cyclone Kirrily on Thursday, with residents warned to act now to prepare.

Queenslanders brace for category three cyclone as Kirrily threat loomsQueenslanders are preparing for a category three cyclone named Kirrily, which is expected to cross the coast later this week. Meteorologist Tony Auden provides three likely scenarios for the cyclone's impact on Queensland.

Cyclone Kirrily Upgraded to Category 3 StrengthCyclone Kirrily is expected to cross the Queensland coast near Townsville tonight. Meanwhile, concerns are raised about the conditions in Queensland's temporary holding places for kids.

Queensland Premier Prepares for Second Cyclone ChallengeQueensland premier Steven Miles is readying for the second cyclone challenge of his leadership after Tropical Cyclone Jasper hit the north of the state in December. The storm is expected to intensify into a serious tropical cyclone, possibly reaching category three.

Widespread Flooding in Far North Queensland due to Tropical Cyclone JasperUnprecedented rain brought by Tropical Cyclone Jasper has triggered widespread flooding in far north Queensland, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Cairns airport is closed, roads are extensively damaged and residents in the city’s northern beaches are cut off by floodwaters. Some rain gauges in the Barron and Daintree River catchments recorded more than 2m of rain over recent days, and more rain is expected. Water levels in the lower Barron River have smashed the previous record set by devastating floods in March 1977. On Monday morning, the Daintree River was more than 2m higher than the previous 118-year-old flood level, recorded in 2019. The full impacts of the flood are not yet clear. But there’s likely to be significant damage to properties and public infrastructure, and negative effects for industries such as tourism and agriculture. Recovery is likely to take many months. So let’s take a closer look at what caused this emergency – and what to expect as climate change worsens

Tropical Low in Coral Sea Expected to Become CycloneThe tropical low developing slowly in the Coral Sea is now expected to become a cyclone later on Wednesday, as the system tracks south-west towards the Queensland coast. The system, travelling at just 7 kilometres per hour, will most likely cross on Thursday night as a category two cyclone, with wind gusts of up to 150kph, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM). It is expected to make landfall between Cardwell and Bowen, and will start impacting the coast and islands by Wednesday night. Several coastal communities are now in the warning zone from Ayr to Mackay, including the Whitsundays.

