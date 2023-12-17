Cyclone Jasper Causes Destruction in Far North Queensland

Cyclone Jasper has left a trail of destruction across Far North Queensland, with Cairns Airport closed and houses inundated. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 10,000 households were without power and Cairns Airport had been inundated, leaving several planes partially under water on the tarmac. Jasper weakened after crossing the coast north of Cairns on Wednesday night as it headed to the Gulf of Carpentaria, leaving devastating flooding in its wake.

While it had been downgraded to a tropical storm, it still wreaked havoc with heavy rainfall and damaging winds of up to 90km/h. The wild weather and flooding are not expected to ease at last until Tuesday as the storm continues to lash the north of the state. Some areas between Daintree and Ingham had already received more than 500mm of rain. Cairns Airport closed on Sunday afternoon after receiving 309mm of rainfall in 24 hours, with floodwaters predicted to exceed 3.8 metre





