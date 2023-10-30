Cuscal Locks in Back-End Bookbuild Process Amid Investor Concerns

has locked in a back-end bookbuild process, bowing to investor concerns about having their funds locked away for several weeks amid increased market volatility, Street Talk understands.

Sources claimed the end-to-end payments outfit and the pricing of the mooted initial public offering had been well received by investor domestic and overseas investors following a whirlwind global tour. However, it is understood interested parties voiced concerns about the unfolding crisis in the Middle East and the front-end bookbuild which would see their funds held for three weeks.

Cuscal’s advisers Bank of America have fixed the IPO price at $2.50 per share and are positioning the company as a defensive opportunity. This equates to a $367 million offer size (a primary issuance of $75 million and a selldown of $292 million) and a market capitalisation of $514 million. headtopics.com

The two-day bookbuild will be held on November 21 and November 22. Cuscal’s shares are expected to commence trading on the ASX on November 24. Cuscal hasBack-end bookbuilds are the global standard for IPOs and have been used by large Australian IPOs like Medibank Private and Aurizon. In simple terms, the process starts with lodging a prospectus, issuing a price range, running a roadshow, kicking off the retail offer, completing the bookbuild and listing within a few days.

Cuscal is an all-around payments processor and bank card issuer, used by financial services companies like AMP, ING and Australia Post. The company’s decision to push ahead comes as other ASX aspirants delay their listings until next year, hoping for more favourable trading conditions, headtopics.com

