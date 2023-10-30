Curry's 41 Points Lead Nuggets to Victory over Thunder

Curry cooks Kings for 41pts | 00:53The Denver Nuggets are the NBA’s reigning champions for a reason and proved it on Monday morning, outclassing the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-95.

On Monday, however, the Nuggets did well to disrupt Gilgeous-Alexander and limit the OKC superstar to just seven points after an off shooting night for the 25-year-old. Australian Josh Giddey didn’t fare much better, shooting 4-of-13 from the floor to finish with nine points to go with three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Wallace had seven points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes off the bench and adds to what is a promising young core at Oklahoma City. Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists while Porter Jr. made four 3-pointers in the win. headtopics.com

While still a young group, the second unit has impressed in the early stages of the season and should only grow in confidence. Speaking of defence, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was singled out by coach Malone post-game for his efforts in helping shut down Gilgeous-Alexander.