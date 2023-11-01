‘Curious’ pharmacist spied on patient records at The Alfred

The letter said the healthcare worker’s motivation couldn’t be determined, but they had told investigators they were “curious to see records”, which included those of fellow staff members. Information viewed included patient names, birthdays, Medicare numbers, home addresses, next-of-kin details, and medical information such as diagnoses, clinician notes, test results and treatment particulars. No financial information was accessible.

Alfred Health said cybersecurity experts had determined the risk of personal information being misused was “extremely low”.“Accessing patient information when not directly involved in a patient’s care is completely unacceptable, and we unreservedly apologise for the healthcare worker’s misconduct,” Way said in a statement.

“There is no evidence that the former employee kept a copy of any data, shared data online or otherwise misused patient data. Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to monitor this situation, and we will let patients know if this changes.“To make sure this doesn’t happen again, we are introducing additional monitoring that will better detect unusual behaviour in our electronic medical record system, while still providing seamless patient care.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) has been contacted for comment after Alfred Health said it had referred the breach to them. The Australian Digital Health Agency and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner were also notified.

