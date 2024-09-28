Cunk On Life: Philomena Cunk Discusses Ghosts, Politics And Monster Munch

The amateur historian and presenter discusses which law she would abolish, her search for the meaning of life, and how she had to write her latest book herselfou will know Philomena Cunk from her talking head on Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, and her own BBC shows, Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Earth. If there is anything to be learned about the world, Cunk will be on hand to ask the questions that others may not dare to ask .

Probably all of it. Because you don’t just have to start – you have to finish. And, worst of all, between those two, you have to keep going. This is the second time I’ve done it, and I nearly went on holiday in the middle of it this time. It’s that bad.For various reasons Katie Price wasn’t available, so unfortunately I had to do it myself.Everyone already has. Dickens is a ghost now. Shakespeare is a ghost. Everything that gets taught for GCSE is written by a ghost.

I think we’ve had too many prime ministers now. Perhaps we need something new in charge, like a president or a Father ChristmasWhy would you interview a dead person? They’re not going to tell you much. And even if they did, you probably couldn’t hear them through the coffin. If I had to pick a subject, dead or alive, it would be the band Dead or Alive. I think Pete Burns was the best prime minister we never had.

