Cummins’ response to England humiliation

Watch every match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Live with no ad breaks in play on Kayo Sports.The defeat leaves England in ninth place and needing a miracle over their final four games if they’re to advance into the semi-finals.

Cummins was asked for his thoughts on the loss during a press conference ahead of Australia’s Trans-Tasman clash with New Zealand on Saturday night.A journalist in attendance threw the following question at the Aussie skipper: “You mentioned close friends in other teams. I imagine you would have been heartbroken to see England suffer a defeat last night.

The question caught Cummins off guard and saw him instantly burst out in laughter before he sheepishly responded: “Yeah, it was sad to see. I don’t have much for it.” Cummins’ laughter will only pour fuel on the fire of relations between the two nations following a hostile Ashes series.Alex Carey’s stumping of Bairstow became the talking point of the Ashes after he threw down the stumps when he saw his counterpart repeatedly wandering out of his crease.Broad has revealed he was overcome by a fit of rage and ripped into Cummins for not withdrawing the appeal. headtopics.com

“As I’m walking out to bat at Lord’s and there’s boos going at the Aussies, the captain Pat Cummins is coming on to bowl so he’s walking towards me at the end of his mark,” Broad recalled on the Up Front podcast.“He said, ‘Oh yeah, you’re hardly an upkeep of the spirit of cricket’.”

That quip from Cummins was in reference to when Broad famously didn’t walk in the 2013 Ashes when he clearly edged the ball but was given not out by the umpire.Tim Paine wasn’t having it and called out the English keeper“We have seen it happen, numerous times. And not only have we seen it happen, Jonny, we’ve seen you do it,” Paine said. headtopics.com

