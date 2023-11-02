CSR ASX: Julie Coates, the CEO of CSR, which makes Gyprock, PGH bricks, Monier roofing and Bradford insulation, says the housing construction market will be able to absorb any further interest rate rises

CSR chief executive Julie Coates said the outcome of the new power deal would be crucial. Tomago has an energy contract with AGL running until 2028 and is seeking expressions of interest from power providers.“That’s an important milestone in terms of the future of the Tomago business,” the CSR boss said.

CSR’s aluminium division tumbled to a $24 million loss in the six months ended September 30 and is forecast to make a loss of between $15 million to $30 million for the full year. Higher energy prices and coal costs were up a combined $26 million in the aluminium unit, which was an overall drag on CSR’s core building products division that had a record half.

The economy’s large increase in migration and low unemployment are an important economic buffer, she underlined, even though an RBA“Interest rates are important in terms of what it does for people’s confidence,” Ms Coates said.

“But unemployment rates are very low, and migration, they are big numbers in terms of population growth.”Ms Coates said there were 110,000 homes under construction and that pipeline would likely run through until mid-2024.If there were any sign of a fall-off in construction demand, the company would notice it first in its PGH bricks business because bricks are used early in the construction process.

UBS analyst Lee Power said CSR’s results were positive, with “building product margins well above expectations and the pipeline of work hanging in”. Ms Coates said the pipeline of detached housing construction already under way was about 50 per cent higher than historical averages, while in the apartment market there were two to three years’ work in hand.

