CSR ASX: Julie Coates, the ceo of CSR, which makes Gyprock, PGH bricks, Monier roofing and Bradford insulation, says the housing construction market will be able to absorb any further interest rate rises by the RBA.

CSR chief executive Julie Coates pictured in Sydney this week. The company behind Gyprock plasterboard and PGH bricks and pavers on Thursday reported a 12 per cent drop in net profit to $91.5 million for the six months ended September 30. Revenue was up 5 per cent to $1.37 billion. Chief executive Julie Coates said there is a solid pipeline of detached housing construction which runs until June 2024.

Ms Coates said the aluminium unit was expected to make a full-year loss of between $15 million to $30 million, from earnings before interest and tax of $17.4 million a year ago. Rio Tinto owns 51.5 per cent of Australia’s largest aluminium smelter.

CSR aluminium suffered a first-half EBIT loss of $24.3 million citing sharply higher energy prices and coal costs which were up a combined $26 million.Tomago has an energy contract with AGL running until 2028, and is in the market looking for a new contract.The economy’s large increase in migration levels and low unemployment are an important economic buffer, she underlined, even though an RBA“Interest rates are important in terms of what it does for people’s confidence,” she said.

“But unemployment rates are very low, and migration, they are big numbers in terms of population growth.”Ms Coates said there were 110,000 homes under construction and that pipeline would likely run through until mid-2024. “It’s still a high demand market.If there were any sign of a fall-off in construction demand, the company would notice it first in its PGH bricks business because bricks are used early in the construction process.

