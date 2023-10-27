HEAD TOPICS

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Premier League

 / Source: GuardianAus

Minute-by-minute report: Will Spurs widen the gap at the top of the Premier League table against Roy Hodgson’s side? Join Scott Murray

Source

GuardianAus

It’s Roy Hodgson’s 500th match in charge of an English club. He’s made one change to the team that went down 4-0 at Newcastle last weekend. Jeff Schlupp has recovered from a thigh problem and so Jean-Philippe Mateta drops to the bench. It’s Ange Postecoglou’s 11th match in charge of an English club.

He’s made a couple of changes to the side that beat Fulham 2-0 on Monday evening. Yves Bissouma returns from suspension and replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who drops to the bench, while Ben Davies deputises for the injured Destiny Udogie. Rodrigo Bentancur, out of action since February, is back and named as a sub.

Read more:
GuardianAus »

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham revolution rooted in common senseManager’s approach has been logical and inclusive and Spurs can stretch lead at top of Premier League against Crystal Palace Read more ⮕

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekendGrealish to light up the Manchester derby, another record for Salah and Iraola in the last chance saloon? Read more ⮕

Manchester United revenue reaches Premier League record £648.4mManchester United have reported revenue of £648.4m for the year ending 30 June, up 11%, but made a loss of £42.1m Read more ⮕

Why Ange’s big Spurs admission should have alarm bells ringing for Premier League rivalsPremier League: The Ange Postecoglou train continues to roll on, with his Spurs remaining undefeated as they dealt Fulham a 2-0 loss. Read more ⮕

Premier Jacinta Allan outlines Victoria's plan to revive the State Electricity CommissionThe Victorian government is moving forward with its election pledge to re-establish the State Electricity Commission as it tries to achieve its renewable energy goals. Read more ⮕

Victorian government seeks $500m chunk of state electricity market under new Premier Jacinta AllanVictoria’s new Premier Jacinta Allan has set the revived State Electricity Commission the task of grabbing a chunk of the Victorian energy market that could be worth as much as $500 million a year from existing retailers. Read more ⮕