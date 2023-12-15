Crypto Industry Faces Uncertainty as Influential Executives Face Legal Troubles

The price of bitcoin is surging again. Major financial firms are showing renewed interest in digital currencies. And crypto fanatics are celebrating the end of a long period of depressed prices and business collapses. The last time crypto prices were skyrocketing, the industry’s most influential executives were Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao, rival billionaires whose online sparring could move markets.

Now Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX crypto exchange, and Zhao, who ran the world’s largest crypto firm, Binance, both face prison time after parallel falls from power. With the two men out of the picture, a crowded field of crypto entrepreneurs, Wall Street executives and government regulators are vying to control the industry’s next chapter. Their scramble for influence could determine whether crypto survives in the United States, where a regulatory crackdown has made it increasingly difficult for the industry to operate





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANZ Faces Backlash from Angry Customers Over Difficulty in Accessing MoneyCustomers of ANZ have expressed their frustration with the bank, claiming that it intentionally makes it hard for them to access their own money and questions their reasons for doing so. Many customers have shared their experiences of struggling to withdraw their own cash from ANZ.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Pathology Company Healius Faces Financial StrugglesHealius, a pathology company in Australia, is experiencing a decline in its sharemarket capitalisation and had to undergo an emergency capital raising. The chairwoman resigned before facing a potential vote for re-election.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Trucks Ordered Off Road as Sydney's Metro Rail Project Faces DelaysTrucks ferrying supplies to key parts of Sydney’s Metro Rail project have been ordered off the road during morning peak hour after drivers negotiating the new $4.6 billion Rozelle Interchange continued to suffer hour-long delays on Wednesday.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Historic tower in Bologna faces possible collapseThe Garisenda tower in Bologna, Italy, is facing a possible collapse, prompting the city to implement a civil protection plan. A metal cordon will be erected to contain debris and protect surrounding buildings. The warning was issued by a scientific committee monitoring the site. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well written.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Zara Faces Boycott Calls and Protests Over Controversial CampaignSpanish fashion brand Zara has faced boycott calls and protests outside stores in recent days over an advertising campaign that drew comparisons to images coming out of the Hamas-Israel war. The campaign features photos of mannequins wrapped in white cloth, resembling corpses in white shrouds in Gaza.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Comedian Faces Backlash for Appalling Joke in Netflix SpecialA young and self-proclaimed “physically attractive” comedian has sparked backlash with his new Netflix special and one particularly “appalling” joke. Viral comedian Matt Rife is getting cancelled by fans after making an “appalling” joke that left people “sickened” during his new Netflix comedy special.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »