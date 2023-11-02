‘Crying, shaking all night’: Sydney woman’s despair after fleeing Gaza

“I’m very happy that I’m going to see my family, but I’m leaving all my family, my brothers and sisters behind. The Sydney mother was one of 23 Australians who were among several hundred foreigners, critically injured Palestinians and aid workers fleeing Gaza into Egypt after the Rafah border crossing was reopened on Wednesday. The long-awaited deal to allow foreigners safe passage was brokered by Egyptian, Qatari, Israeli, Hamas and American officials.
“This is really good progress and we are very grateful and relieved this has occurred, but there’s a lot more to be done,” Senator Wong said.“There are still Australians in Gaza. I know how distressing thewill continue to press for all of you to cross the border in Gaza.”in the war to allow more foreign nationals to leave, more aid to flow into Gaza and the 230 hostages taken by Hamas militants to be freed.
The Hamas-run media office claimed at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabaliya, with 120 missing under the rubble and at least 777 people injured. Israel has claimed the airstrikes have killed at least two Hamas commanders and dozens of militants, and destroyed “terrorist infrastructure”.
“So when Israel’s friends urge Israel to exercise restraint, when Israel’s friends urge Israel to protect civilian lives, it is critical that Israel listens,” she said. “It matters for Israel’s own security, which faces grave risks if the conflict spreads.”
Palestinian border officials circulated an initial list of 400 names, which included 34 Australians, who had been approved to cross on Wednesday. Ten Australian minors were on the list, including children as young as one and two.
