Cruise line scrapping Israel voyages in 2024 due to war with Hamas

The Israel-Hamas conflict has gone on for about 3.5 weeks so far, having begun with the latter attacking the other in early October. Stops to Israel and"certain calls to the surrounding region" that had been planned for the last few months of this year have already been changed, according to the cruise line. For those, the company either called them off or switched to other destinations.

In its latest full-year forecast offered Wednesday, the company said it will see $1.86 billion worth of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. In terms of adjusted earnings per share, it estimated $0.73.

Stops to Israel and"certain calls to the surrounding region" that had been planned for the last few months of this year have already been changed, according to Norwegian Cruise Line. Picture: GettyIsraeli ground operations have picked up in recent days, according to Fox News Digital.

