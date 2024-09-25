Cruise Delay Leads to Love Story in Belfast Docks

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni describe enforced stay in city as one of life’s greatest experiences after finding loveThey were supposed to be in Reykjavik, then Stockholm, then Paris. But for cruise passengers Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni, it was the romance of Belfast ’s docks that did it., the two former strangers this week announced their engagement, saying their enforced stay in the “magnificent” city had been key to finding love.
Rather than embarking on their 425-destination, three-year cruise, passengers were moved to local hotels and have been entertaining themselves in and around the city, which Harsani said had been “absolutely magical … one of the greatest experiences of my life”. He is also, she notes, very understanding – Harsanyi bought her long-term residence on board with her sister Lisa, who will join the cruise in the coming months, and she intends to honour her pledge to share a cabin with her rather than move in with her new partner.
“I decided just to change everything about my life,” she said. “It sounds kind of crazy to say, but I got tired of being so comfortable.” A maritime adventure was particularly appealing. “Being in Colorado, we definitely don’t have any oceans surrounding us, so I just wanted the very opposite of what I was used to.”
Love Story Cruise Delay Belfast Romance Engagement
