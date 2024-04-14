Crucial Weeks Ahead for Jason Demetriou and the Rabbitohs

A few answers, more questions, but, most crucially, at least a couple more weeks for Jason Demetriou .The Rabbitohs now have the bye and time to take a breath, but the club’s fortunes and Demetriou’s future will be under even sterner examination soon enough. An Anzac Day clash against Melbourne followed by premiers Penrith – with a scheduled board meeting in between those two games – could return the Bunnies right back to where they began.
Young hooker Peter Mamouzelos played the full 80 minutes, made 49 tackles and kept Souths pushing through the middle – which is where they’ve always done their best work.All those injuries. Murray will at least complete his 11-day concussion stand-down in time for the Storm clash, with Queensland forward Jai Arrow also pushing to return on Anzac Day., Alex Johnston , Campbell Graham and Lachlan Ilias already amount to around $2.
Gray will get two more games at the back – against the two most formidable defensive sides of the past decade – before Mitchell is available again, and a bench utility role likely looms., Mitchell has been one of the Rabbitohs’ best, though a larger conversation around a shift back to the front line does seem inevitable.. One of the game’s highest-paid hookers hasn’t lost it overnight – there’s still a quality NRL hooker in there.
