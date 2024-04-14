Crucial Weeks Ahead for Jason Demetriou and the Rabbitohs

A few answers, more questions, but, most crucially, at least a couple more weeks for Jason Demetriou .The Rabbitohs now have the bye and time to take a breath, but the club’s fortunes and Demetriou’s future will be under even sterner examination soon enough. An Anzac Day clash against Melbourne followed by premiers Penrith – with a scheduled board meeting in between those two games – could return the Bunnies right back to where they began.

Young hooker Peter Mamouzelos played the full 80 minutes, made 49 tackles and kept Souths pushing through the middle – which is where they’ve always done their best work.All those injuries. Murray will at least complete his 11-day concussion stand-down in time for the Storm clash, with Queensland forward Jai Arrow also pushing to return on Anzac Day., Alex Johnston , Campbell Graham and Lachlan Ilias already amount to around $2.

Gray will get two more games at the back – against the two most formidable defensive sides of the past decade – before Mitchell is available again, and a bench utility role likely looms., Mitchell has been one of the Rabbitohs’ best, though a larger conversation around a shift back to the front line does seem inevitable.. One of the game’s highest-paid hookers hasn’t lost it overnight – there’s still a quality NRL hooker in there.

Rabbitohs Jason Demetriou Anzac Day Clash Melbourne Penrith Board Meeting Injuries Resilience

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wayne Bennett Defends Jason Demetriou and Dismisses Rabbitohs Takeover ReportsWayne Bennett has offered his views on Souths coach Jason Demetriou and reports he is set to take over at the Rabbitohs. Bennett staunchly defends Demetriou while dismissing the rumors.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou walks out on press conference as questions swirl about his futureJason Demetriou's match-eve press conference lasts less than 30 seconds as his future at South Sydney remains clouded.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Defeated again but gutsy Rabbitohs fighting for coach Jason Demetriou, says Cody WalkerSouths’ 34-22 defeat by Cronulla anchors them bottom of NRL ladderCoach believes spirited display amidst injury carnage will save his job

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Jason Demetriou storms out of press conference after 27 seconds7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Gone in 27 seconds: Jason Demetriou storms out of NRL press conferenceJason Demetriou ended his pre-match press conference after just 27 seconds, with the South Sydney coach unhappy with questions about his future

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou confident he can lead team out of dreadful form slump7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »