Crucial day for firefighters as Queensland bushfires rage

Bushfires continue to rage in the state's south, having destroyed 35 homes so far in the Darling Downs region.

"Prepare to leave" warnings are in place for the communities of Colosseum, Carnarvon Gorge, Buckland, Consuelo, Rewan, ﻿Landsborough, The Gums, Condamine, Barrmornie, Kogan, and Montrose North.Hundreds have been told to prepare to evacuate their homes in southern Queensland. (9News)"You should not expect a firefighter at your door.﻿"

People in those areas are urged to either enact their bushfire survival plans or plan their route away from the fire.Dozens of homes have been destroyed so far. (9News) The blaze at Landsborough, on the Sunshine Coast, burned to within 1km of Australia Zoo, sparking fears for the animals.Today is crucial for firefighters with worsening weather conditions expected tomorrow.Continue reading headtopics.com

Queensland's Premier learns from political damage as Labor and LNP begin unofficial election campaignsQueensland's premier insists she has learnt a lesson from a politically damaging few months, as Labor and the Liberal-National Party launch unofficial election campaigns a year out from polling day, writes Rachel Riga. Read more ⮕

Severe fire warnings issued across QueenslandQueensland authorities warn of extreme fire danger as more than 60 fires burn across the state. An emergency warning was issued for residents south of Gladstone just after midnight for a blaze burning near Lowmead and Colosseum. Two emergency warnings are in place for fires in the Western Downs region near the towns of Tara and Wieambilla. Read more ⮕

More urged to flee as Queensland fires spreadResidents across Queensland were told to evacuate in the middle of the night as the state’s fire emergency deepens. Read more ⮕

More residents told to evacuate as Queensland fires spread across Western Downs and Gladstone regions7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Residents evacuated in middle of the night from three fast-moving Queensland bushfiresFirefighters continue to battle major blazes near Tara, where more than 30 homes have already been lost Read more ⮕

Heroic cops awarded for pulling man out from grave of grain in QueenslandShocking video footage has emerged of the police officers hand-digging a man named John from Baralaba, ﻿rural Queensland, out of a grain silo after he became trapped on February 23. Read more ⮕