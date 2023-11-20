Crown Sydney's plea for tax agreement rewrite rejected

Table rate duties at Crown Sydney will increase as planned despite Crown’s plea for a rewrite of a decade-old $1 billion tax agreement. NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey has rejected Crown’s bid to renegotiate a planned tax increase to the profits made from its table games. Crown Sydney closed one of its two gaming floors in August and made 95 roles redundant. The latest planned cuts bring the total number of job losses over the past two months to 275.

Crown entered an agreement in 2013 stipulating it would pay the government at least $1 billion in licence fees and gaming taxes over the first 15 years of full operations at its Barangaroo casino. Recently revealed Crown was seeking a rewrite of the tax pledge, arguing the economic and regulatory environments have changed, its business has suffered significant negative impacts and the 10-year-old agreement is no longer fit for purpose





The NSW government and Crown are secretly renegotiating the Sydney casino's long-standing billion-dollar tax guarantee just months after Treasurer Daniel Mookhey threw rival The Star a lifeline by deferring planned tax hikes on poker machines.

Crown comes under fire as it tries to escape NSW tax deal. Premier Chris Minns said his government was obligated to negotiate with Crown Sydney over its $1 billion tax guarantee, but no more.

