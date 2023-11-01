Crown comes under fire as it tries to escape NSW tax deal

Crown argues it is suffering from regulatory changes and a sustained lull in international high-rollers, partly as a result of COVID-19.However, a 2014 deed between the government and Crown indicates taxpayers may be compelled to ensure the casino is not worse off because of gaming tax changes or the COVID-19 pandemic., which committed the Sydney casino to paying at least $1 billion in gaming tax over the first 15 years of its full operations.

“As part of the agreement that was signed by the previous government with casinos in NSW, we’re obliged to have – in fact, we have to have – negotiations about tax scales, tax arrangements to the state,” Minns said.“People shouldn’t jump the gun and presume it’ll mean a net reduction in tax take for casinos in the state. But I’m not going to have a public negotiation with these casinos. If we have a change to those tax rates we’ll announce them publicly.

“Crown got the site for next to nothing based on a deal that they would continue to provide tax revenue to the state. For them now to cry poor is really an insult to all Sydneysiders,” he said. “That is not a legitimate reason for now needing a further tax break. If they can’t honour their deal with the people of NSW, they should hand the land back.”

In return for the right to develop the site, Crown agreed to pay a $100 million upfront licence fee and contribute at least $1 billion in gaming revenue over the first 15 years of the casino's operation.

