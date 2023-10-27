Crossbenchers urge Labor to have ‘courage’ on changes to resources tax and stage-three tax cuts

Independent MPs Monique Ryan and Dai Le and senator David Pocock have said tax reform is needed as cost-of-living pressures persist.Independent MPs Monique Ryan and Dai Le and senator David Pocock have said tax reform is needed as cost-of-living pressures persist.Influential crossbench parliamentarians have called on Labor to toughen up the petroleum resource rent tax and redistribute stage-three tax cuts to raise revenue to alleviate the cost of living.

"This will support the most vulnerable people in our community though the toughest cost-of-living crisis in decades," Ryan said.

Le cited the average income of $1,200 a week of her constituents in south-west Sydney, an income level of $62,400 a year that would see most worse off under stage three after Pocock reiterated his calls to raise more revenue from the petroleum resource rent tax. In August, Pocock ruled out supporting Labor’s “weak” changes which wouldOn Friday Pocock said “we have to start getting a return for our resources”. headtopics.com

Pocock called for “a really low level road-user charge, and use all of that revenue … to put it into charging stations and infrastructure which we desperately need”.Our Australian morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it matters“I think most EV drivers will probably be OK with that, if they were paying a couple of cents a kilometre … but it meant there were more chargers.

