Cromwell, Australian Unity plan for $1b property fund falls apart

The nation’s souring commercial property market has blown up an ambitious plan by ASX-listed Cromwell to create a $1.1 billion unlisted trust by yoking one of its real estate funds to another run by Australian Unity.
The two investment platforms issued statements on Friday calling off the deal, citing the deterioration in the commercial property market. However, the proposed merger – it would have resulted in the establishment of a 15-asset diversified fund, managed by Cromwell – already appeared to be running on borrowed time after Cromwell’s decision in late September to switch off redemptions in its $620 million Direct Property Fund for six months. Its distributions had also been reduced.
It had been hoped the combined entity's greater diversification across office, retail, industrial and convenience assets
proposed merger,” Cromwell said on Friday. “Given these developments, the parties have determined that proceeding with the proposed merger is no longer in the best interests of the respective funds’ investors.”
Last month, Cromwell had told its investors in its unlisted fund that higher interest rates had had a direct impact on asset pricing, increasing the cost of capital and return expectations,The fund's nine-asset portfolio of office buildings around the country had fallen 5 per cent in value, it said. It holds properties including an office tower at 100 Creek Street in Brisbane, along with other properties in Adelaide, Townsville, Queanbeyan and Dandenong.