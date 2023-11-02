Critical minerals: Why Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act matters so much to Australia

Former high-ranking US official Frank Fannon: China’s manipulation of prices by strategic dumping “insidious”.“We will complement not copy the priorities and plans of other nations, not just do exactly the same kind of investment with theHow this will work in practice to achieve the government’s goal of more downstream processing and manufacturing is so far based more on hope than evidence.
Of particular significance for Australian miners will be how strictly the US defines a “foreign entity of concern” when it comes to majority, minority or joint Chinese ownership of various Australian projects as well as the level of processing done in China using Australian raw materials.
US Treasury guidelines on what constitutes a foreign entity of concern under the IRA, originally due mid-year, are now expected by next month. Fannon says such cases are significant but China’s manipulation of prices by strategic dumping is even more “insidious”.
That includes the US where ASX-listed miner Jervois Global had to suspend plans to become the only cobalt miner in America after stopping its operations in Idaho weeks before first production, due to the collapse in cobalt prices engineered by China., Fannon also pointed out the obvious catch. Australia already has the highest labour costs in the world and requirements for increased worker protections and environmental standards will ensure this won’t change.
“President Reagan famously said that if you want more of something, subsidise it and if you want less of it, tax it,” he said. “What we are seeing with the IRA is the US wanting more content from the US and allied countries with which we have free trade agreements. So we are going to subsidise those.”
