Critical minerals: Why Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act matters so much to Australia

Former high-ranking US official Frank Fannon: China’s manipulation of prices by strategic dumping “insidious”.“We will complement not copy the priorities and plans of other nations, not just do exactly the same kind of investment with theHow this will work in practice to achieve the government’s goal of more downstream processing and manufacturing is so far based more on hope than evidence.

Of particular significance for Australian miners will be how strictly the US defines a “foreign entity of concern” when it comes to majority, minority or joint Chinese ownership of various Australian projects as well as the level of processing done in China using Australian raw materials.

US Treasury guidelines on what constitutes a foreign entity of concern under the IRA, originally due mid-year, are now expected by next month. Fannon says such cases are significant but China’s manipulation of prices by strategic dumping is even more “insidious”.

That includes the US where ASX-listed miner Jervois Global had to suspend plans to become the only cobalt miner in America after stopping its operations in Idaho weeks before first production, due to the collapse in cobalt prices engineered by China., Fannon also pointed out the obvious catch. Australia already has the highest labour costs in the world and requirements for increased worker protections and environmental standards will ensure this won’t change.

“President Reagan famously said that if you want more of something, subsidise it and if you want less of it, tax it,” he said. “What we are seeing with the IRA is the US wanting more content from the US and allied countries with which we have free trade agreements. So we are going to subsidise those.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: IMF says Australia needs to raise interest rates further to control inflationAn independent assessment of Australia's economy suggests interest rates will need to lift higher and governments will need to pitch in to bring inflation down.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: How six fund managers would invest $10,000 todayFrom Danish incontinence companies to Transurban, here’s where six expert investors would put a spare $10,000.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia’s infrastructure big build spills over into inflationAustralian mortgage holders will have to take the pain of inflation because government spending has over-expanded and is heating up demand.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia says private capital is an area of opportunityThe surge in bond rates is creating seismic shifts in global asset allocations. Super funds are poised to take advantage.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Republicans welcome local benefits of climate law despite voting against itNancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene among those accused of hypocrisy over efforts to gut landmark Inflation Reduction Act

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕