Cricket World Cup erupts as Pakistan nearly recreates THAT Ashes moment

Pak & SA almost recreate THAT stumping | 01:05Pakistan keeper Mohammad Rizwan almost recreated Jonny Bairstow’s infamous Ashes run-out in a rare moment of levity amid a disappointing campaign so far.

Following the first ball of the 17th over, South African batsman Aiden Markram missed pacer Haris Rauf’s delivery, with Rizwan quick to remove the stumps as Markram wandered from his crease. Rizwan put his arms out with a smile as the MA Chidambaram Stadium erupted with laughter as they recognised the moment, but Rizwan did not appeal.Sign up now!Despite the lighthearted moment, Pakistan ultimately fell to the Proteas, which chased down 271 runs with one wicket in hand.

It leaves Pakistan sixth on the table, with wins only coming against Sri Lanka and Netherlands so far in this campaign. The Bairstow dismissal on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s has become a moment of infamy in the rivalry’s storied history. headtopics.com

Alex Carey dismissed Bairstow, who had left his crease, leading to a vociferous reaction that threatened to engulf the entire series. The fallout continued this week when Bairstow broke his silence on the moment, saying he didn’t agree with Australia’s tactics throughout the series.

“It wouldn’t come into my mind, you know, because you’re stood in your crease. If you’re starting in your crease, then it wouldn’t even enter my mind to do that,” Bairstow said in an excerpt from ‘“If you start in your crease, and not trying to take a run, and you finish in your crease... That’s the bit – if you try to gain an advantage, then it’s fair game. But if you’re starting in your crease, you’ve ducked, tap, tap, scratched. I’ve even dragged my bat, looked up, and then gone. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final. Read more ⮕

Cricket Australia records near $17m loss despite boost from hosting T20 World CupHosting the Twenty20 World Cup has gone some way to balancing the books, after Cricket Australia announced it recorded a $16.9m loss in 2022-23 Read more ⮕

England embarrassed by Sri Lanka and heading for early Cricket World Cup exitEngland fell from 45-0 to 85-5 and then 156 all out, leaving Sri Lanka a simple task to condemn the defending champions to a fourth defeat Read more ⮕

Pakistan v South Africa: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: Will Pakistan halt South Africa’s charge towards the semi-finals? Join James Wallace to find out Read more ⮕

South Africa hold on to deny Pakistan fightback in Cricket World Cup thrillerSouth Africa survived a late lbw review to deny Pakistan’s late bowling charge and close in on a semi-final place in Chennai Read more ⮕

Maxwell nails quickest World Cup centuryGlenn Maxwell smashed a 40-ball hundred — the fastest ever at the Cricket World Cup. Read more ⮕