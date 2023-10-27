Cricket’s fallen No. 1 seed warned against ‘witch-hunt’ as one-wicket heartbreaker seals WC flop

De Kock leads Proteas to huge win | 01:10Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur warned against a “witch-hunt” after their World Cup dream suffered a likely fatal blow on Friday.
They will have to win their remaining three matches and hope other results go their way if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >“It’s really unfair to start a witch-hunt, certainly on (captain) Babar Azam, on ‘Inzi’ (chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq), on our coaches, on the management team.
However, they then slumped to defeats against arch rivals India, Australia and Afghanistan before going down to the Proteas on Friday. However, tailenders Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who had earlier taken 4-60, saw the Proteas home and to the top of the 10-nation table. headtopics.com
“Look I think at a World Cup you’ve got to be playing your best game at the right time,” said Arthur who took over earlier this year. “We’ve batted well, we haven’t bowled well. I do think our fielding standards have been average. So, there’s a lot of work that we need to put in and get to the standards required to win a World Cup.”“I thought 300 was the par score but our bowlers had given us a real chance there and they’ve given it everything. It’s a really disappointed dressing room and our players, I know, we can be proud of tonight.