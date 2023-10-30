HEAD TOPICS

Cricket promoter avoids jail over $190k fraud

Aspiring cricket promoter Navishta Desilva admitted to taking $250,000 from his employer to bring cricket stars to Melbourne for the T20.

Man who stole $240,000 to lure international cricketers to suburban Melbourne given community serviceNavishta Desilva, 36, pleads guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage Read more ⮕

‘I couldn’t fail’: Cricket conman caught stealing dodges jailNavishta Desilva promoted his ability to bring international cricket stars to Australia, but he’ll now perform 200 hours of community service for theft. Read more ⮕

