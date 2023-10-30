Cricket promoter avoids jail over $190k fraud

We’re sorry, this feature is currently unavailable.

Aspiring cricket promoter avoids jail over $190k fraudNavishta Desilva claims he felt trapped by "hype and expectation" after promising to bring high-profile international cricketers across to play in a suburban Melbourne competition. Read more ⮕

