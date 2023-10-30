Cricket Australia float major WBBL rule change after string of controversial decisions

Cricket Australia will look to introduce third-umpire technology for all WBBL games next season in a bid to introduce parity between televised and streamed matches. Inconsistencies in officiating were highlighted again on Sunday night when Brisbane Heat power-hitter Mignon du Preez was declared run out in bizarre fashion against Adelaide. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Controversial run out in the WBBL.

“We’re always focused on continuous improvement around the competition, whether that’s scheduling, players, technology or officiating,” Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson told AAP. “Next year is the first year of our new media rights agreement, which will bring with it some further growth in the technology and facilities available at WBBL games “We’re really optimistic we’ll be able to continue to improve and enhance WBBL matches around the use of technology and decision making.

