Credlin fears 'tough talk' on Hezbollah protests won't be backed by action

Sky News host Peta Credlin has expressed fear that Labor’s “tough talk” on the Hezbollah protests will not be supported with tough action as politicians come out to condemn the marches in Sydney and Melbourne.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned it is illegal to support a listed terror group while Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said non-citizens demonstrating in favour of a terrorist grouping risk having their visas cancelled. “It is now incumbent on all of us, we in the media in particular, to follow through these police referrals to report what arrests, if any, are actually made,” Ms Credlin said.

After those protests yesterday we need to keep our governments honest, and police too, and then pursue the prime minister and Tony Burke as to threatened visa cancellations,” Ms Credin said. “Because this is a test for the Albanese Government – are we a fair dinkum nation of the West defending the values of democracy or are we fast becoming, under Labor, a safe haven for terrorist sympathisers.”

