Credit Opportunities Arise as Companies Refinance Borrowings

Tom Cahill, the co-head of tactical investing at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, sees “some interesting credit opportunities” opening up for investors as companies need to refinance their borrowings in a higher-interest rate environment.

And although people find it “very jarring” to see interest rates climb sharply after 15 years of massive monetary easing by global central banks, “all it really is, is just the reversion to the mean”. “I think it is more likely than not that if you believe that you are going back, or reverting to the norm, and that this is going to have a bit of duration to it.”“For credit, companies constantly need to refinance their balance sheets. And I think there will be some interesting credit opportunities out there generally,” Cahill says.

According to Cahill: “One of the things I think is broadly true is because debt capital is becoming a little bit more dear right now – either because it’s become more expensive, and it’s become less available – the right answer might be a preferred security. headtopics.com

So what sort of returns can investors now earn from investing in corporate credit? Cahill says that, in the North American market, “most senior debt securities – either a bond or a leveraged loan – will be in the zip code right now of between 8 and 10 per cent. That’s pretty much the norm”.

Cahill also points to the growing divergence between the $US1.5 trillion ($2.4 trillion) private credit market, which is now larger than its publicly traded counterpart. The reason, he adds, is that “if you’re investing in public debt, you have an exit already, where you can just trade the security. That’s the benefit of being in a public security”. headtopics.com

“So there are all sorts of private companies that don’t really fit in the public markets naturally anyway.”, after banks pulled back from lending in late 2021 and early 2022.

