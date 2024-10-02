Craig Bellamy Seeks Fifth NRL Premiership in Grand Final Showdown

Craig Bellamy is seeking a fifth NRL premiership when the Storm take on Penrith in the 2024 grand final on Sunday. Craig Bellamy is seeking a fifth NRL premiership when the Storm take on Penrith in the 2024 grand final on Sunday.

Over more than two decades Bellamy has rebuilt and rejuvenated side after side, as champion players come and go. He has transformed journeymen into stars, and others into Immortals. His teams have lost Greg Inglis, Israel Folau, Cronk, Will Chambers, Jesse Bromwich, Slater and then Smith, but still kept on winning.The Melbourne machine has been built around immense hard work, deep discipline and complete commitment. No shortcuts, no respite, no surrender.

Any conversation on league’s greatest coach of all time brings up the usual suspects – Jack Gibson, Wayne Bennett and Tim Sheens. Gibson, the original “supercoach”, led Eastern Suburbs and Parramatta Eels to glory in the 1970s and 1980s. An innovator and larrikin, Gibson revolutionised rugby league with his use of video analysis and computer methods and was inspired by NFL mentor Vince Lombardi.

The man nicknamed “Bellyache” – because of his coaching box rages and tough personality – learned from Bennett’s man management skills and Sheens’ technical genius and made it his own. Bellamy has been able to get the best out of troubled geniuses like Cameron Munster and was one of the first to use wrestling techniques to give his teams an advantage.

