Craft beer and cheese boxes: Swans tap into something ‘uniquely Sydney’ to draw AFLW crowds

The Sydney Swans have been competitive on the field this AFLW season while offering off the pitch have helped draw crowds.The Sydney Swans have been competitive on the field this AFLW season while offering off the pitch have helped draw crowds.launch themselves to the top of the AFLW attendance charts, less than two years after their first match in the women’s league.

“Our team has put a lot of work into sourcing some wonderful food offerings, entertainment and activities for kids, while we’ve had a local focus in promoting our games,” she said.in the Harbour City have a reputation for being fickle. After a winless campaign in 2022, the Swans – led by ex-Collingwood player Chloe Molloy – have been competitive this season. The team won their first AFLW match in round one and are within a game of the top eight with two rounds to play.

“To go to North Sydney Oval and to have quince paste and hand-picked grapes, cheddar cheese and biscuits in a little box that’s got this beautiful wrapping on it – they’ve really thought about what they’re doing and made it an experience,” she said. headtopics.com

The Swans forward Bella Smith said the players were proud of the club’s attendance record, and were grateful for the support. “We get there two hours before the start of the game and the hill is bare. When you come out for the first team warm-up, the hill is slowly filling and then by the time the first bounce gets around, it is full,” she said. “You can hear it, the atmosphere is amazing.

In a bid to improve the spectacle of the AFLW, the league introduced longer quarters this year and an interchange cap to help increase scoring. The effect, according to Livingstone, has been positive.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Craft beer and cheese boxes: Swans tap in something ‘uniquely Sydney’ to draw AFLW crowdsClub boasts highest average attendance so far this season with food offerings and kids’ activities credited for attracting fans Read more ⮕

A crowd of swans and a solitary oryx – readers’ best photosA selection of Guardian readers’ photographs from around the world Read more ⮕

Slam dunk: Sydney offers rich pickings on a plate for McEvoyKerrin McEvoy could dominate Randwick’s Spring Champion day with Espiona and the exciting Arctic Glamour, but he still dreams of winning an elusive Cox Plate. Read more ⮕

Snakes on the loose in Sydney suburbTwo large snakes are on the loose in an affluent suburb of Sydney after a woman’s disgruntled ex-partner allegedly released them during a “tantrum.” Read more ⮕

Police still searching for man in connection to water polo coach found dead at Sydney schoolA woman has been found dead at St Andrew's Cathedral School in central Sydney, with police treating the death as suspicious. Read more ⮕

‘Eww’: Reason Sydney dating is a ‘hot mess’Last week I was out to drinks with two new-ish girlfriends for a little cocktail bonding session. Halfway through our drinks my ex texted me out of the blue – so of course it came up in conversation. Read more ⮕