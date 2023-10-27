Cox Plate: Alligator Blood could deliver Gerry Harvey’s racing dream

Gerry Harvey has never won a Cox Plate, the race known for bringing together the best-of-the-best of Australian horse racing. But on Saturday, a horse with a reptilian name and the heart of a tiger could change that.

But to win the Cox Plate will require the horse to go to another level, and Harvey isn’t getting ahead of himself. Harvey is one of Australia’s biggest thoroughbred breeders and owns the Magic Millions horse auction business. He expects Magic Millions will be challenged by the looming economic slowdown, although a sale held this week on the Gold Coast enjoyed a surprisingly strong clearance rate, thanks to interest from Asian buyers.

Of course, Harvey is most famous as the co-founder and executive chairman of homewares giant Harvey Norman. So, it’s ironic that one of Harvey’s biggest rivals for the Cox Plate is another homewares king from Hong Kong: Peter Lau, the co-founder of one of Asia’s biggest discount homewares chains, Japan Home Centres. headtopics.com

Harvey, however, will be at his Sydney home; he famously prefers to watch the races on television, although he is planning to attend next week’s Victoria Derby meeting at Flemington for the first time ever.And while he doesn’t know Lau or his business, Harvey jokes that he’s happy to consider a Hong Kong expansion.

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Ultimate Cox Plate preview: Everything you need to know to back a winner7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Best horse racing tips for the Cox Plate and Spring Champion Stakes7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Trainer Enver Jusufovic hoping to go from ‘obscurity’ to the big time with Cox Plate hopeful Pinstriped7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Why Cup winner can topple favs and the $26 roughie in top 3 mix — Cox Plate form guideHorse Racing: 'Without a fight' has claimed the 2023 Caufield Cup after a controversial ride from jockey Mark Zahra. Read more ⮕

Slam dunk: Sydney offers rich pickings on a plate for McEvoyKerrin McEvoy could dominate Randwick’s Spring Champion day with Espiona and the exciting Arctic Glamour, but he still dreams of winning an elusive Cox Plate. Read more ⮕

The battler who turned an $80,000 horse into a million-dollar winnerThe son of migrant parents, Enver Jusufovic grew up in Footscray, worked for Four’N Twenty, and ran onto the ground in 1970 when Ted Whitten played his final game for the Dogs. Now he has a Cox Plate runner. Read more ⮕