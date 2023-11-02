COVID-related hospitalisations significantly increasing, Queensland Chief Health Officer says

He said the COVID-19 variant strain called BA.2.86 had appeared in Queensland at the same time as the current wave, but it was unclear whether it was driving the increase in cases.Dr Gerrard said the current admissions were still much lower in comparison to Queensland's two large COVID waves in 2022, which saw hospitalisations peak at about 1,000 patients, alongside two smaller waves which saw about 500 people admitted the same year.

Health Minister Shannon Fentiman said she had been increasingly concerned about the low uptake of vaccinations across the state and around the country.) "We saw fewer people get vaccinated against the flu and almost all of our presentations to our emergency departments were for people who were unvaccinated," Ms Fentiman said.

Ms Fentiman said the cost of living crisis, coupled with increased vaccine fatigue and hesitancy after the COVID-19 pandemic, was contributing to the decline of flu vaccination rates.

