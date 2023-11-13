COVID-19 outbreak on cruise ship declared over

The doctor on a cruise ship stricken by COVID-19 and gastro has declared the outbreak over, but concern remains over an uptick in cases in the broader community. The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Adelaide on Monday morning following an 18-day round trip to Queensland and back.

Passengers are disembarking the ship, which has capacity for 2,600 guests and 1,150 crew members, and South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas said those needing urgent care would be transported to hospital facilities in a way that was safe. "It's been something we've been monitoring pretty closely over the last 48 hours," Malinauskas told Nine's Today show on Monday. "The good news is reports that we've got from the cruise operators that the number of cases presenting has actually dramatically decreased over the course of the last couple of days." Malinauskas said only 0.6 per cent of passengers had gastro and the COVID rate on board the vessel was relatively in line with the rest of the communit

