Coventry council used Airbnbs to house ‘vulnerable’ teenage boy accused of rape

At a hearing in the high court last week, family judge Mrs Justice Lieven said she found it “absolutely astonishing” thatcouncil had seen fit to place the vulnerable 16-year-old in a series of unregulated placements all around the country over the last 12 months, from which he has frequently absconded. He was later placed in an unregulated children’s home.

Concerned that the boy was being drawn into organised crime, the judge accused Coventry children’s services of a “lackadaisical” attitude to his care, and said she felt “wholly unconvinced” that social workers were doing all they could to keep the public and the child himself safe.

In a letter submitted to the court, one police officer who has visited the child multiple times noted that “he is always vaping or smoking tobacco” when he met him in the community. Having challenged the children’s home staff as to how the child was able to buy these products, as he is always accompanied, the officer observed: “ have no reasonable answer.

Criticising the children’s home provider as “hopeless” and the local authority as “passive” in its efforts to secure safe care for the boy, the judge said: “If the local authority had discharged its responsibilities properly he would not have been taking cannabis or assaulting a police officer.”

The boy is subject to a deprivation of liberty order, in which a local authority can ask the high court for permission to deprive a child of their liberty for their own protection. This occurs when they do not meet the criteria to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act. A deprivation of liberty order allows a child in an unregistered placement – because no secure registered placement is available – to be subject to restrictions on their liberty.

