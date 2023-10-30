Courts to consider lawsuits attempting to bar Trump from ballots over insurrection

Donald Trump has led almost every poll of the Republican presidential field for months, and a new survey released today of Iowa, the first state to vote in the party’s nomination process, shows that has not changed: The poll was taken before Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice-president turned foe, dropped out this weekend, and shows the depth of the devotion to the ex-president’s cause: At the start of the year, it seemed as though Florida governor Ron DeSantis would mount a strong challenge to...
Donald Trump has led almost every poll of the Republican presidential field for months, and a new survey released today of Iowa, the first state to vote in the party’s nomination process, shows that has not changed: The poll was taken before Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice-president turned foe, dropped out this weekend, and shows the depth of the devotion to the ex-president’s cause: At the start of the year, it seemed as though Florida governor Ron DeSantis would mount a strong challenge to Trump for the nomination, but his campaign has struggled to gain traction in recent months, and NBC’s survey shows his weak popularity ebbing further. That said, he has somehow managed to be the most well-liked candidate, even if most respondents plan to vote for Trump: