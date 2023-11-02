Court sees footage of former TV host Andrew O’Keefe’s outburst in heated arrest

Is this how you treat the victim?” ‘This is a f****** outrage’ A childhood friend of O’Keefe appeared as a witness in the court on Wednesday and claimed ownership of drugs the former TV presenter was charged with possessing. Daniel Mocsari said he had taken a bag of the synthetic amphetamine mephedrone — known as “meow meow” — to an early Christmas party hosted by his long-time friend.

Andrew O'Keefe faced a Sydney court today facing several charges including common assault, resisting a police officer and contravening an AVO.

Andrew O'Keefe, a troubled 52-year-old ex-TV star, was forcibly handcuffed and charged with resisting arrest during an incident at his Sydney apartment. The confrontation was captured on police body-worn camera footage.

