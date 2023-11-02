Couple broke up months before hotel murder

Alice McShera, 34, was allegedly murdered by her partner Cameron Pearson, 42 at Crown Towers. Picture: FacebookSpeaking to the Daily Mail, Ms McShera‘s friend – who wished to remain anonymous – said the couple had a disagreement while holidaying in Tasmania in September before breaking up.

Mr Pearson’s sister Jessica Pearson was approached by reporters on Wednesday to whom she described the current situation as “awful”.Mr Pearson was allegedly found with her body on Monday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sharon Smith

“If your friends tell you that they are concerned about you, please go and see someone,” she told Nine on Wednesday. Ms Constant said she was still in shock over her friend’s death, adding she would have had a long and successful career ahead.When asked what her impression of Mr Pearson was, she said: “All I know is for me he’s always been somebody who had a kind heart and a gentle soul.”WA Police Inspector Geoff Desanges told media on Tuesday that Crown security staff checked on the hotel room after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

“A family member who was seeking to get hold of one of the people in that room had spoken to Crown Towers,” he said.

